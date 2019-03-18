× Dozens of Dogs Rescued From Abandoned Property in Pacific Junction

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa — Severe flooding stranded dozens of dogs at an abandoned property in Pacific Junction, just southwest of Council Bluffs.

Amy Heinz, of AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, says the water was about five feet deep during the rescue.

Heinz says it took eight hours to rescue 26 dogs by canoe. It got too dark out to rescue the other four.

The dogs in the worst condition were taken to a local vet. The others are being driven to Des Moines.