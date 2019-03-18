× Flooding Suspends Postal Services in Iowa Towns

IOWA — Flooding has suspended post office operations in several Iowa towns.

United States Postal Service (USPS) announced P.O. Box delivery and retail services in Ashton, Bronson, Hornick, Lehigh, Melvin and Ricketts have been relocated to other locations in the state. These locations are listed below.

USPS says customers may retrieve P.O. Box mail and notice-left items during the hours listed above with a photo ID.

“The Postal Service will do everything possible to continue providing uninterrupted service to these communities while emphasizing the safety of our employees and customers as our first priority,” said USPS in a press release.

At this time, USPS does not know when services will resume at the impacted locations.