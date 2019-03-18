× Iowa, Iowa State, Drake Find Out Opponents for NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The Iowa Hawkeyes have, arguably, the country’s best women’s basketball player, and a decent shot at the Final Four.

ESPN National Player of the Year Megan Gustafson leads the Hawks into the NCAA tournament as a two seed. That means Iowa plays at home. The Hawkeyes should overwhelm the overmatched Mercer Bears Friday at 1 p.m.

Surprisingly, Drake did not win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, so the Bulldogs did not get an automatic bid to the big dance, but the Bulldogs knew an invitation was on the way. They won’t travel far. Drake is headed to Iowa City. The Missouri Tigers and Drake Bulldogs square off Friday at 3 p.m. The winner likely plays Iowa.

Iowa State will also stay in state for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. The Cyclones received their best bid in 17 years. Iowa State is a three seed. Cyclones and New Mexico State Aggies play Saturday 4:30 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum.

Here is a complete bracket of the tournament.

#2 Iowa (26-6) vs. #15 Mercer (25-7) / Iowa City, Iowa at 1 p.m. Friday

#3 Iowa State (25-8) vs. #14 New Mexico State (26-6) / Ames, Iowa at 4:30 pm. Saturday

#7 Missouri (23-10) vs. #10 Drake (27-6) / Iowa City, Iowa at 3 p.m. Friday