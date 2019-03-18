Iowa Teen Dies in Accidental Fall at Utah State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH -- An Iowa family grieving the loss of their 13-year-old son in a tragic accident in Utah.

Authorities say the boy was free climbing Sunday at Snow Canyon State Park when he fell and died. He did not use a rope or wear a helmet, and he did not have any other specialized equipment. Police say the boy, who was vacationing with his family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was from out of state with his family, just out visiting the area and he just, you know, wanted to go climb and just an unfortunate accident that happened. It's a tragic accident. Our hearts go out to the family, to those that he was with,” said Lt. Regan Wilson.

Park rangers say the area where the boy fell is very popular for climbing.