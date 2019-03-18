× Police Looking for Wapello County Woman Wanted in Connection to a Shooting

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Wapello County woman wanted in connection to a shooting that left a man injured.

The incident happened in Agency on Sunday at 6:05 a.m. Police say a man arrived to a hospital in Ottumwa with a gunshot wound.

Police are looking for 40-year-old Danielle Deann Lasley-Eakins, who they say is wanted in connection to this shooting.

Lasley-Eakins in described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel colored eyes. Authorities believe she is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information to her whereabouts should contact the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 684-4350, or call your local law enforcement.

The name of the man injured in this incident is not being released at this time.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.