UPDATE: Missing Woman with Dementia Reunited with Family
UPDATE: Urbandale Police say Margeurite Patterson has been reunited with her family.
They want to thank everyone who helped with the search.
ORIGINAL Story:
URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are searching for a woman with dementia who has been missing from her hotel room for hours.
Officers were called to the Fairfield Inn and Suites at 8661 Plum Drive Monday morning on a report of a missing woman. They are searching for 62-year-old Marguerite Patterson. She was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Police don’t know where she may be headed.
She was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. Marguerite is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is
approximately 5 foot tall and weighs 90 pounds.
Patterson is from out-of-town and was staying with family at the hotel.
Police have been canvasing the area in search of the woman.
If you have any information, contact local police immediately.