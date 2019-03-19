× 7 People from Des Moines Sentenced to Prison for Sex Trafficking Ring

DES MOINES, Iowa – Seven members of a sex trafficking ring from Des Moines have been sentenced to federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum of the Southern District of Iowa released the information Tuesday, along with details of two other people convicted in sex trafficking cases prosecuted by his office. All nine defendants were sentenced between January and March of 2019.

Darren O. Coleman was sentenced to 25 years in prison after the court found he trafficked several adult women in Des Moines and Atlanta, Georgia. He pleaded guilting to sex trafficking an adult by force, fraud, or coercion.

Co-defendant Mark Phillip Carter II was sentenced to almost 15 years in prison for trafficking a minor and other young women. Stephen Kalu Cobb will spend nearly 16 years in prison, and pay $15,000 in restitution to his victim, after pleading guilty to sex trafficking an adult by force, fraud, or coercion.

Four other Des Moines residents were convicted in connecting with the case:

Julyen Xavier Singleton – sentenced to almost two years

Ronzell Montez William – sentenced to three years

Breeanna Lynae Brown – sentenced to just over four years

Sarina Ann Williams – sentenced to just over 11 years

Krickbaum’s office says,” The defendants used physical violence, threats of violence, emotional manipulation, and other means to coerce their victims into engaging in commercial sex acts.”

The cases were investigated by the Des Moines Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Control Section.

Krickbaum also released information about a case investigated by Urbandale and the FBI, involving Antoinne Lee Washington. He was sentenced to just over 27 years in prison and must pay $27,500 in restitution to his victim. Prosecutors say he forced the victim “to prostitute on his behalf for years.”

The ninth case Krickbaum included was about Bree Deontez Wright, who trafficked a teenage victim. He was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison and will have to pay $20,000 in restitution to the victim.