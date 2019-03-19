× Ankeny Officer Shoots Suspect in Car Wash Burglary

ANKENY, Iowa – A burglary suspect was shot by an Ankeny police officer Tuesday morning after law enforcement responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a car wash.

According to a news release from the Ankeny Police Department, officers were called to the Ankeny Auto Spa at 909 E. First Street around 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived they observed a door had been forced open and saw a male inside the building.

Officers entered the business and confronted the masked suspect. The gave the suspect commands but he did not follow them. Police say he advanced on officers and that’s when Officer Tony Higgins shot him.

The suspect has been identified as Myles Regenold of Des Moines. He suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

Officer Higgins has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, per department policy.