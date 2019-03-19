× Democrat Eric Giddens Wins Iowa Senate District 30 Special Election

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — Democrat Eric Giddens beat out Republican Walt Rogers in the Iowa Senate District 30 special election Tuesday.

According to the Black Hawk County Auditor, unofficial results showed that Giddens received 56.83 percent of the vote. Rogers received 42.05 percent, while Libertarian candidate Fred Perryman had 1.07 percent.

Giddens is a Cedar Falls School Board member and a program manager at the University of Northern Iowa.

When sworn in, Giddens plans to work on expanding access to affordable health care, improving water quality, investing more in K12 public schools, and helping to create jobs in the area he represents.

District 30 includes Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Hudson.

Gov. Kim Reynolds set a special election for District 30, after Democratic State Sen. Jeff Danielson resigned. Danielson, who was also a firefighter, made the surprise announcement in February. He said he is stepping down from the fire department due to safety concerns stemming from a policy to cross-train police officers to also fight fires.