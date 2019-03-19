Des Moines Man Sentenced to 10 Years After Found With Gun, Drugs on Party Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man will spend the next decade behind bars for a federal weapons charge.

A jury found 28-year-old Ryan Haynes guilty of one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Haynes was on a party bus downtown Des Moines in July of 2017. When officers were investigating the scent of marijuana, they found Haynes had drugs and a loaded handgun. He ran from police but was eventually taken into custody.

Haynes will be on supervised release for three years after he gets out of prison.