Flood Victim Fund Set Up For Mills County

OMAHA, Nebraska, The Mills County Community Foundation has sent up a donor fund for people wishing to help victims of flooding there. The group is working in cooperation with the Omaha Community Foundation.

“In Mills County the Mills County Community Foundation has worked closely with in the various communities in Mills County,” said Kali Baker, Vice President of Community Investment for the Omaha Community Foundation. “There was a disaster fund and they have reactivated it the Mills County flood fund, to address need with in the community.

The funds will be administered and dispersed through the Mills County Public Health agency. Anyone with questions regarding getting assistance should contact that office. This fund is for the entire Mills County.

“Specifically in Mills County it’s great to see residents stepping up because they understand their community very well which is one of the reasons we love working with those specific community foundations in each county,” said Baker. “Then more broadly, the Omaha Community Foundation is working with in the region in Iowa, and in Omaha.”

The Omaha Foundation is also getting many requests to help out flood victims that information is on their website.

Cash donations can be made to:

First National Bank of Glenwood

Glenwood State Bank

Great Western Bank in Glenwood

Houghton State Bank in Emerson

Malvern Bank in Malvern

Also online donations to Mills County can be made on the Omaha Community Foundation website.

Select the giving tab, and select from the menu where you want your donation to go.