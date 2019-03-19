× Former East High Teacher Takes Plea Deal in Sexual Exploitation Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Des Moines East High School art teacher will likely avoid prison time for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Jason Soliday was arrested in May for a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee. He admitted to causing unwanted touching between him and the young female.

The plea deal lowers the charge to an aggravated misdemeanor count of assault with intent to commit sex abuse.

He faces a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison, but the plea deal calls for a suspended sentence and probation instead.

Soliday will be sentenced in April.