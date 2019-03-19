Gov. Reynolds, Vice President Pence Taking Helicopter Tour of Historic Flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said flying around the flooding devastation with Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday will help him visualize how severe the situation is. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will also go with them, as his state is also suffering from severe flooding.

"There's not even words to describe it," Reynolds said of the damage that she saw Sunday and Monday and she traveled through western Iowa communities.

"It's just unbelievable," Reynolds said, "That's people's lives, fifth generation farms. There are businesses, communities."

Reynolds said 41 of the state's 99 counties have already been declared disaster areas because of the destruction and expects Pence to help provide federal disaster assistance.