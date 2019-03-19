Hamburg, Iowa, Residents Evacuate While Town is Without Water, Gas and Sewage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMBURG, Iowa -- Flood waters have overwhelmed the southwestern Iowa town of Hamburg.

Channel 13’s Ben Oldach spoke with residents who say the closest thing they have ever seen to this year's flooding was back in the 1950s, but even that pales in comparison to what they are seeing now.

City officials say just over half of the town has been evacuated and is either holding up with friends or relatives on higher land or are seeking shelter in neighboring towns to the east.

Currently, the town is without water, gas, and sewage, and that's the city's first priority. They say getting those back online could take up to a few days. It is going to be a long haul for Hamburg once the water recedes and cleanup can begin.

Some are wondering how bad that will be.

“I've seen a lot of floods, but I've never seen it above that flag pole. This is something I just can’t believe it. I can’t wrap my mind around what that looks like. It's terrible. It's going to spell the end of Hamburg, almost, I think,” said a Hamburg resident.

There is not a whole lot the city can do, except wait for the water to recede, and then more recovery is going to take place while they are cleaning out all the homes.

Until then, they are going to wait, try to get their utilities back on and make sure that the people at the shelters have everything they need.