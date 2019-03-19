Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Panthers Ready for Nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When the NCAA Wrestling Championships get underway in Pittsburgh on Thursday, two dozen wrestlers from Iowa schools will begin their paths to a national championship.

Iowa sends nine to nationals. Four of those are Pennsylvania natives, who will look to perform well on their home turf. The Hawkeyes are hoping to contend for a team title, despite the perception that Penn State will run away with the team championship.

Iowa State also has nine qualifiers. Cyclone head coach Kevin Dresser was named NWCA Division I Coach of the Year on Tuesday. ISU sent just one wrestler to nationals last year. It's the second time Dresser has earned the honor.

UNI qualified six grapplers for the national championships. Josh Alber is the highest-seeded Panther, at fourth.

The first session gets underway at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.