Ice Jam Helps Wash Out Janesville Bridge

JANESVILLE, Iowa — In northeast Iowa, the flooded Cedar River washed away a bridge.

Residents in Janesville captured the moment Saturday night when they were eating dinner and heard a loud noise when an ice jam hit the structure.

“And it hit the bridge and just all kinds of noises and noises and the south end toppled, and it went down like dominoes and pieces were flipping,” said Howard Schmitz of Janesville.

County officials have been looking for what’s left of the bridge, but so far have had no luck.

The bridge was built in 1871 and was closed to traffic in 1986 but remained an important structure for boaters and kayakers.