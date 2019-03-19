Flood Warning

Iowa Democrats Hold Early Anniversary Celebration for the Affordable Care Act

Posted 6:36 pm, March 19, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Some Iowa Democrats held an early anniversary celebration for the Affordable Care Act.

They gathered at the Iowa statehouse Tuesday morning, praising the law's protection for Iowans with pre-existing health conditions. That is nearly one in three Iowans.

“I’m one of the 120 million Americans that live with chronic pain. I wake up in agony. I go to bed in agony. I'm trying to have the best quality of life I can possible have,” said Emily Holley of Des Moines.

President Obama signed the affordable care act into law on March 23, 2010.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.