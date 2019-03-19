Iowa Democrats Hold Early Anniversary Celebration for the Affordable Care Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Some Iowa Democrats held an early anniversary celebration for the Affordable Care Act.

They gathered at the Iowa statehouse Tuesday morning, praising the law's protection for Iowans with pre-existing health conditions. That is nearly one in three Iowans.

“I’m one of the 120 million Americans that live with chronic pain. I wake up in agony. I go to bed in agony. I'm trying to have the best quality of life I can possible have,” said Emily Holley of Des Moines.

President Obama signed the affordable care act into law on March 23, 2010.