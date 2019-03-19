Police Catch Kids Tossed from Third Floor During Des Moines Apartment Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police officers helped save several children from an apartment fire on Des Moines’ north side after they were tossed from the third floor to escape the flames.

Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department says crews were called to the apartment building at 3720 MLK Jr. Parkway at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers from the Des Moines Police Department had already caught three children that people had dropped from a third-floor window.

“Before we had arrived, there were people in one of the apartments tossing down their kids. Police department caught three of them and then when fire crews arrived, they pulled one or two more out,” said Lt. Thomas.

The entire building has been evacuated and damage from the fire seems to be contained to the third floor. Officials did not know what other damage to the other floors of the building there might be at this time.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Residents who live on the first and second floors have been allowed back inside to grab some belongings but will not be able to stay there. The Red Cross, Polk County Emergency Management, and DART are on scene to help the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported in the fire.