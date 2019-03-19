× ‘We’re With You,’ Vice President Mike Pence Offers Message to Iowa Flood Victims

OMAHA, Nebraska–Vice President Mike Pence flew into Omaha late Tuesday afternoon so he could fly with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts to see their state’s flooding destruction.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst flew with Pence aboard Air Force 2.

Being briefed on AF2 w/ @SenJoniErnst en route to Nebraska on the latest from the devastating flooding that has impacted Nebraska, Iowa, & much of the Midwest. Our hearts are w/ the victims & we are grateful to First Responders & volunteers. Be there soon. pic.twitter.com/TIIjOPTYDE — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 19, 2019

Touched down in Omaha, Nebraska to survey flood damage & thank volunteers & emergency personnel. I’m joined by NE @GovRicketts, @IAGovernor, @SenJoniErnst, @SenSasse & @RepDonBacon. The hearts of the American people are with those who have been impacted across the Midwest! pic.twitter.com/Wei2fioRbT — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 19, 2019

“Let me say from my heart,” Pence said before taking an aerial tour of the damage, “We mourn for the families of those who lost their lives. We are truly grateful for the extraordinary response by public safety officials, first responders and the national guard.”

Watch Pence’s remarks before the tour:

Reynolds called the flooding in western Iowa the worst that she has ever witnessed. "We're just getting started," she cautioned about the recovery, "We haven't the snow melt yet. That will impact it and the spring rains that we're going to get."

The governor has already declared 41 of the state's 99 counties as disaster areas, opening them up to state resources for cleanup and recovery.

This is a map of impacted counties.