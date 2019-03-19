‘We’re With You,’ Vice President Mike Pence Offers Message to Iowa Flood Victims
OMAHA, Nebraska–Vice President Mike Pence flew into Omaha late Tuesday afternoon so he could fly with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts to see their state’s flooding destruction.
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst flew with Pence aboard Air Force 2.
“Let me say from my heart,” Pence said before taking an aerial tour of the damage, “We mourn for the families of those who lost their lives. We are truly grateful for the extraordinary response by public safety officials, first responders and the national guard.”
Watch Pence’s remarks before the tour:
Reynolds called the flooding in western Iowa the worst that she has ever witnessed. "We're just getting started," she cautioned about the recovery, "We haven't the snow melt yet. That will impact it and the spring rains that we're going to get."
The governor has already declared 41 of the state's 99 counties as disaster areas, opening them up to state resources for cleanup and recovery.