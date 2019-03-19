× West Des Moines Man Struck and Killed by Semi on Interstate 80

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A West Des Moines man died Tuesday after he was struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 80.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 44-year-old Gantry R. Miller was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 when he stopped on the shoulder before mile marker 140.

The Patrol says Miller exited his vehicle and was struck by a semi-truck driven by 67-year-old Terry Peters of Fairfield.

Authorities say Miller died at the scene of the accident.

The accident is currently under investigation.