Fans Pack Wells Fargo Arena For Open NCAA Practice

DES MOINES, Iowa-- The University of Nevada at Reno Wolf Packs traveled more than 1,000 miles to Des Moines.

Beating the University of Michigan Wolverines in distance it took to get to the tournament.

Both teams are excited to be in Iowa.

“Our hotel is right on the river and that river is swollen, you can tell that you guys had a wet, wet winter," Nevada resident Andrea Pearson said.

You can see the flooding by land and by air.

“Coming in on the airplane I did notice some of the farm fields are flooded," Michigan fan Brian Novak said.

That's not putting a damper on the fan experience.

“It’s great to see my Michigan Wolverines here, go blue! Can’t wait to watch them play," Ankeny resident A.J. Parks said.

He is not alone.

“I love it, it is so much fun we've got a great team and I love to support them," Nevada resident Karen Johnson said.

And the tournament supports Metro businesses.

The Des Moines Partnership estimates the tournament will pump more than $6 million into the local economy by people eating out and staying in hotels.

“We are going to walk around and explore the city find some restaurants to eat at, it's a good time," Brian Novak said.

Regardless of the team you're rooting for, fans will be treated to some good old-fashioned Iowa nice.

“The people are incredibly friendly and have been so welcoming," Andrea Pearson said.

Round one of the tournament is scheduled to start Thursday.