Firefighter Receives Minor Injuries in West Des Moines House Fire

Posted 7:03 am, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08AM, March 20, 2019

Fire at 408 11th Street in West Des Moines, March 20, 2019. (WHO-HD)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines firefighter suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after fire crews were called out to a house fire near the Valley Junction area.

Firefighters were called to 408 11th Street just after 5:30 a.m. after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters tell us the fire is out but they are monitoring hot spots on scene.  One firefighter received minor injuries and is being treated at the hospital.  He’s expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 

