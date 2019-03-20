× Firefighter Receives Minor Injuries in West Des Moines House Fire

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines firefighter suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after fire crews were called out to a house fire near the Valley Junction area.

Firefighters were called to 408 11th Street just after 5:30 a.m. after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters tell us the fire is out but they are monitoring hot spots on scene. One firefighter received minor injuries and is being treated at the hospital. He’s expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.