Flood Warning

Fleur Drive to Re-Open Wednesday Afternoon

Posted 1:28 pm, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:40PM, March 20, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

DES MOINES, Iowa – The floodwaters of the Raccoon River are receding in Des Moines and that has crews with the city working to clean up roads that were closed due to flooding. The city now says Fleur Drive will open at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews from Des Moines Public Works began clearing the road of debris Tuesday in areas where the water had already gone down. Wednesday they continued their work and cleaned off a layer of thick mud from the roadway.

Fleur will be open in time for the Wednesday afternoon commute, allowing drivers to return to their regular routes.

George Flagg Parkway at Fleur is expected to re-open Wednesday afternoon as well.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.