Fleur May Re-Open Thursday; Crews Clean Up as Floodwaters Recede

DES MOINES, Iowa – The floodwaters of the Raccoon River are receding in Des Moines and that has crews with the city working to clean up closed roads – with the hope of opening Fleur Drive Thursday.

Public Works Director Jonathan Gano says it looks as if the water will be off Fleur sometime Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. The river level has to drop to 16.5 feet before water is off the roadway.

Current predictions from the National Weather Service say that should happen around 1:00 a.m. Thursday. As of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, the river level was 18.84 feet.

The road will also need to be cleaned of debris and a thick coating of mud before it can re-open. Gano says that will likely be Thursday.

Crews began work Tuesday in areas where the water had already gone down, and they were back at it Wednesday morning.

George Flagg Parkway at Fleur is expected to re-open Wednesday. The panel closure was expected to be taken down by midday.