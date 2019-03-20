× Former Soccer Club Treasurer Takes Plea Deal in $40K Theft Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Carlisle woman will not serve prison time for stealing more than $40,000 from a metro soccer league.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brandi Preul pleaded guilty to second degree theft last week and received a five-year suspended sentence and three years of probation.

She’ll also have to pay an undecided amount in restitution.

Police arrested Preul last October after the money came up missing from the Greater Des Moines Over the Hill Soccer Club, where she served as treasurer.