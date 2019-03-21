× BREAKING: Crews Battle Blaze at Ankeny Apartment Complex

ANKENY, IA — At least four people were hospitalized after an early morning fire broke out at a three-story apartment building in Ankeny.

The Ankeny Fire Department responded to reports of flames at the Timberland Apartments at Crestbruck on 1010 NE Crestmoor Place just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Crews evacuated more than 35 people from the building; some had to be pulled out of windows.

The Ankeny Fire Chief said at least two people suffered burn injuries and another two suffered respiratory problems. They’re being treated at a local hospital. No one was seriously hurt.

The fire broke out in a stairwell on the east side of the building, according the Ankeny Fire Department.

Firefighters from Saylor Township, Polk City and Elkhart also worked to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

