DES MOINES, Iowa-- A Central Iowa Red Cross volunteer is also helping fire victims her help comes on the heels of another disaster deployment.

Penny Merta from Des Moines was in Fremont County, Iowa helping with flood recovery.

As soon as Penny Merta arrived home Wednesday, she we sent to aid residents displaced in Thursday’s Ankeny apartment fire.

The American Red Cross says the month of March is already on pace to have more calls for service than February.