ANKENY, Iowa -- Charges have been filed against an Ankeny man shot by police Tuesday.

Myles Regenold, 27, is charged with burglary, possession of burglar's tools, criminal mischief and violating his probation.

Police say Regenold forced his way into a car wash early Tuesday and charged at officers when they arrived. Officer Tony Higgins shot Regenold in the arm.

Higgins is currently on paid administrative leave as the department investigates.