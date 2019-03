× Cyclone Women Host NCAA Basketball Facing New Mexico State

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclone Women (25-8) will take on the New Mexico State Aggies (26-6), a team that has just won its fifth straight league race in the WAC Conference.

“We’re super excited. It feels like we haven’t played in a long time. It’s been almost two weeks, so we’re really excited to play to get back on the court to play at home again,” said ISU Senior Bridget Carleton. “We’re just super excited for that opportunity to play in front of our fans.”

“It’s a group that’s worked very very hard. It’s a group that has probably earned this opportunity as much as any group we’ve ever had. It’s fun to still be coaching this time of year. We’re looking forward to tomorrow,” said Iowa State Head Coach Bill Fennelly

The team has worked in practice to stay sharp over the time they have been off.

“I think the hardest part is not necessarily not playing, but you don’t know who you’re going to play,” said Fennelly. “We’re a group that likes to be focused what the next opponent is.”

“I think for sure it’s the next 40 minutes with Coach Fen,” said Carleton. “You know if we don’t play well this 40 minutes, there’s not going to be another 40 minutes after that.”

The Cyclones will play the Aggies after the conclusion of the Missouri State-DePaul game on Saturday afternoon.