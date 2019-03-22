× Drake Bounced Out by Missouri in OT of NCAA Basketball Tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Drake Bulldogs lost in overtime to Missouri in the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament.

The game came down to the final shot, with Missouri pulling off the 77-76 victory over the Bulldogs.

With 1.1 seconds left on the clock in overtime, Drake fouled Missouri on a three-point shot attempt. Missouri’s Jordan Roundtree made 1 of 3 free throws to put the Tigers ahead by one point.

With 0.8 seconds left, Drake had an open look at the top of the arc but couldn’t convert the three-point attempt.

The 10-seed Bulldogs fought hard against 7-seeded Missouri. Drake led 54-52, going into the fourth quarter, and even led the game with under a minute to go in regulation. It was a back-and-forth affair, with the Tigers pulling out the win in the end.

Becca Hittner scored a team-high 19 points for Drake. Sara Rhine added 18 for the Bulldogs. Missouri’s Sophie Cunningham scored a game-high 21 points.

Missouri will square off against Iowa in the second round of the NCAA tournament. That game will happen Sunday in Iowa City.