Early Morning Fire Damages Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, IA — A home on the north-side of Des Moines suffered significant damage after a fire broke out there early this morning.

The Des Moines Fire Department said a passerby noticed flames coming from a home on the 1200 block of Euclid Avenue just before 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the department said the house was not equipped with smoke detectors. The fire closed off both lanes of Euclid Avenue in that area for a little more than an hour.

Crews said the home suffered extensive damage from flames, smoke and water. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.