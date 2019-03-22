× Iowa Beats Cincinnati 79-72 to Advance in the NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 79-72 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The 10-seed Hawkeyes got off to a slow start, and 7-seed Cincinnati jumped out to an 18-5 lead, near the midway point of the first half.

Iowa was able to rally and trailed Cincinnati 36-31 at halftime. Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp each had 10 points at half for Iowa.

A few minutes into the second half, Iowa pulled ahead 40-39. It was a back-and-forth scoreline from there, as both teams made runs against each other.

Iowa outshot the Bearcats from behind the arc. The Hawks made 11 of 22 three pointers, while Cincinnati made just 6 of 27. Iowa hit some threes near the end to take control of the game and made their free throws down the stretch to pull out the 79-72 victory.

Garza led the way for Iowa with 20 points. Wieskamp had 19 points. Justin Jenifer scored 21 points for the Bearcats. Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland added 18 points.

Iowa will play the winner of the Tennessee vs. Colgate game in the second round. The second round match up is set for Sunday. The start time for that game will be released at the conclusion of play Friday.