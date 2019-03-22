Iowa State Loses to Ohio State 62-59 in the NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Iowa State rolled into the NCAA tournament coming off a Big 12 tournament championship. Six-seeded Iowa State was a six-point favorite over 11-seeded Ohio State. But none of that helped the Cyclones to a victory Friday night.

Iowa State fell to Ohio State 62-59 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Ohio State jumped out to an early lead and led for the majority of the first half. A strong first-half performance from Marial Shayok kept Iowa State in the game. Shayok scored 13 points, and the Cyclones trailed Ohio State 26-24 at halftime.

The game remained close throughout the second half. The Buckeyes kept scoring, but so did the Cyclones. Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Lindell Wigginton provided support off the bench, scoring 14 points in the game for Iowa State.

Iowa State took the lead with under five minutes to go, but their defense wasn't able to hold Ohio State down the stretch. Iowa State had a good three-point opportunity at the end to tie the game, but missed the shot at the buzzer.

Shayok scored a game-high 23 points. Ohio State got a dominant performance from Kaleb Wesson, who scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Iowa State finished 23-12 on the season.