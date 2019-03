× Man Arrested for Throwing Glass of Water at Congressman Steve King

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Colorado man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting Congressman Steve King.

Twenty-six-year-old Blake Gibbins is charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to Fort Dodge police, Congressman King was having a group lunch at the Mineral City Mill and Grill Friday afternoon when Gibbins threw a glass of water at him.

Police believe King was targeted, but another person was also struck.

Gibbins is being held in the Webster County Jail.