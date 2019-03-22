Travel Ban Lifted in Rural Warren County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Flooding in parts of rural Warren County made roads unsafe. Earlier in March, a Unity Point ambulance got stuck while picking up a patient.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors initiated a travel ban and approved spending more money to fix roads, but some people still aren't satisfied.

The roads around Kelly Penman’s Carlisle neighborhood are dry now, but he fears that won’t always be the case.

Nearly two weeks ago, rain and snow melt made the roads muddy and undrivable.

“Somebody is going to get hurt. Somebody isn't going to make it out of here if their house catches on fire," Penman said.

It was so bad; the county banned trucks, buses, and any vehicle weighing more than 20,000 pounds from traveling on them. That created problems for neighbors.

“People are complaining. Anyone building a house, they can’t get any materials. People aren't getting their garbage picked up school buses aren't picking the children up," Penman said.

Earlier this week, the Warren County Supervisors lifted that ban.

“I don't think it should be on some of our roads out here," Penman said.

Since then, county passed a more than $330,000 budget amendment to buy 20 tons of gravel.

Penman hopes that fixes the problem.

No one from the board of supervisors was available for comment.