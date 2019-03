Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- An Ankeny woman was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree.

It happened at 11:26 p.m. Friday along 340th Trail and Ute Avenue in Waukee. According to authorities, 40-year-old Melissa Jean Sears was driving northbound when she failed to negotiate a curve and hit a sign then smashed into a tree.

The accident remains under investigation.