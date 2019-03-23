Des Moines Brewery Taps Keg to Help Non-Profit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The damage caused by flooding along the Missouri River is estimated at $1.6 billion. Now, federal help is on the way.

Gov. Kim Reynolds requested residential, business and agricultural assistance. The governor also requested more than $5 million to repair federal and non-federal levees in Iowa.

As Iowa waits for disaster money to roll in, a Des Moines brewery is doing its part to help.

Confluence Brewery tapped its “Local Cause Belgian-Style White Ale" on Friday.

All proceeds from the beer sales will be matched by Confluence Landscape Architecture Firm and donated to Iowa Rivers Revival.

Iowa Rivers Revival supports water quality projects, reducing flooding and flood damage, and state-wide repairs to roads and bridges.

Confluence made 20 barrels of beer and expects to donate about $18,000.