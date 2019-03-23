Des Moines’ Final NCAA Tournament Day Draws Large Crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thousands hit the metro during Des Moines' last day hosting the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

"It’s that Midwest hospitality; everyone can come down here and have a good time," Iowa City resident Seth Girton said.

The streets were packed with folks heading in and out of Wells Fargo Arena. Saturday's final game, Michigan State against Minnesota, was sold out.

But people weren't just spending money on tickets. With people spending money on things like restaurants and hotels, the Des Moines Partnership estimates the tournament could generate more than $6 million for the local economy.

"Things have been really smooth. We've prepared for this for months, so now that it's here it's just a matter of taking care of people and being on our game," said Buzzard Billy's manager Chad Brown.

Some fans hope Iowa gets the bid again soon in the future.