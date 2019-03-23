× Iowa State Routs New Mexico State 97-61 in NCAA Tournament

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State cruised to a 97-61 win over New Mexico State to advance to the second round of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Bridget Carleton scored a game-high 23 points for the Cyclones, while Alexa Middleton scored 15 points and Ashley Joens had 14.

The 3-seed Cyclones were playing in front of a home crowd in Hilton Coliseum against 14-seed New Mexico State, who were the Western Athletic Conference champions.

New Mexico State kept the game close in the first quarter, trailing 23-16. But Iowa State blew the game wide open in the second quarter, leading 50-26 at halftime.

Iowa State kept the pressure on in the second half and eventually expanded their lead, winning 97-61.

It was a good shooting day for the Cyclones, making close to 50 percent overall from the field.

Iowa State’s win sets up a second-round match up against 11-seed Missouri State and former Iowa Miss Basketball Elle Ruffridge. Ruffridge scored 15 points for the Bears in their upset win over DePaul in the first round.

Iowa State and Missouri State play Monday in Ames.