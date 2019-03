Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Spencer Lee emerged as a wrestling star in his first year at Iowa. The charismatic Lee won many fans and the national championship.

In his sophomore season, Lee lost three matches and entered the NCAA wrestling championships as a 3-seed. Lee saves his best for the big moments, and he does it again.

Lee cruised 5-0 in the final match and repeats as national champion at 125.