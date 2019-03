× Portion of Interstate 29 Reopens in Western Iowa

IOWA — A portion of Interstate 29 is back open Saturday, after flooding closed the road for more than a week.

The Iowa DOT reopened Interstate 29 between the Interstate 80 interchange in Council Bluffs and the Highway 34 interchange in Glenwood.

The interstate remains closed in both directions north of Council Bluffs and south of Glenwood.