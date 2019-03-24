× Iowa Overcomes 25-Point Deficit, But Falls to Tennessee in OT of NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa roared back from a 25-point deficit, but the comeback was not enough to get past Tennessee, falling to the Volunteers 83-77 in overtime of the NCAA tournament.

Just like Iowa’s first-round match up against Cincinnati, the Hawkeyes got off to a slow start in the game. Iowa shot just 32 percent overall in the first half, and Tennessee led by as much as 25 points. Tennessee dominated Iowa in the paint, outscoring them 24-8 in the first half.

Iowa trailed 49-28 at halftime.

The Hawkeyes heated up in the second half. The team went on a 12-2 run and a 10-2 run to change the momentum of the game. Iowa eventually tied the score at 67 with under three minutes left to go.

The Hawkeyes took the game to overtime, but they didn’t have enough defense to stop Tennessee, losing 83-77.

Jordan Bohannon helped lead the comeback with 18 points in the game. Isaiah Moss scored 16 points for Iowa. Luka Garza added 14.

Iowa’s record finishes at 23-12 on the season.

Tennessee moves on to play Purdue in the round of 16.