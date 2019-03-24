× Iowa Women Take Down Missouri, Advance to Sweet 16

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa pulled away from Missouri in the fourth quarter to win 68-52 and advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Iowa received another dominant performance from Megan Gustafson. She scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. Makenzie Meyer scored 18 points and Kathleen Doyle added 15 for the Hawkeyes. Iowa won behind a strong shooting effort, making 52 percent overall from the field.

Missouri kept the game close, only trailing 33-29 at haltime. Amber Smith led the Tigers with 21 points in the game, but 7-seed Missouri had no other players score in double figures.

Iowa led by six points heading into the fourth quarter, before pulling away and sealing the victory.

Iowa advances to the Sweet 16 after a rocky start to the weekend. The 2-seed Hawkeyes survived an upset scare against 15-seed Mercer in the first round.

Iowa plays next in the round of 16 on Saturday.