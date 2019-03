Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Everyone is OK after a nasty accident on Des Moines' south side Sunday afternoon.

Des Moines police say a work van was traveling south on SW 9th Street near MacRae Park when the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle and went off the road.

Police say the van went over the sidewalk and down a hill into the park where it collided with a tree.

Firefighters had to rescue one man who was trapped inside the car.