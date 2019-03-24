× Police: Marshalltown Man Arrested After Threatening Family with Firearm

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown man faces a number of gun and assault charges after police say he threatened his family with a firearm.

Luis Gabriel Guajardo, 42, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of child endangerment and one count of domestic abuse, among other charges.

Police say he pulled a gun on members of his family at his home just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Two of the residents were able to escape the house and call police while another two were trapped inside.

Police say Guajardo refused to cooperate with police but eventually was disarmed and taken into custody.

He is being held in the Marshall County Jail.