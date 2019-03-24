Flood Warning

Students Fight for Gun Control at ‘March for Our Lives’ Rally in Des Moines

Posted 6:57 pm, March 24, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Dozens gathered Sunday in front of the Iowa State Capitol for an event initially started last year by survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The second annual March for Our Lives rally is a student-organized march against gun violence. Rallies have taken place across the country. Activists want tougher gun control laws.

“Closing the background check loophole, you go to a gun show and you can buy a rifle or hand gun without a background check, and those types of guns are used more often in domestic violence cases,” said Matt Sinovic of Progress Iowa.

While activists fight for gun control, Iowa Senate Republicans are fighting for gun rights.

“Simply allowing citizens to exercise their rights without government permission,” Republican State Sen. Jason Schultz said.

In Iowa, rallies also took place in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

