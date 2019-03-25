16 Facilities are Dancing in Des Moines “Park Madness”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Parks and Recreation gets in on the NCAA tournament fun with “Park Madness.”

People can go online once a day and vote on their favorite park.

The “Park Madness” bracket started with 64 parks. It continues to eliminate parks as the tournament knocks out teams.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation Marketing Supervisor Jen Fletcher said the park winner will receive a free Flick’s Film show during the summer.

“The parks belong to the citizens. They’re not ours. We just manage them, and we want to know what they want and how they want the parks managed. So, this is another way to get people involved in their parks, their trails,” Fletcher said.

The department is responsible for 76 parks, 81 miles of trails, numerous facilities and more.

Fletcher said it’s important to give the community a choice, since the parks belong to the citizens.

“Different neighborhoods posting and saying, ‘Wooden Tower be a great place to have a movie, Waveland Woods and other different neighborhoods. We have had council members share it,” Fletcher said.

The winner will be announced April 8th.