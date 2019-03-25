2018 Yield Estimates Released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Agriculture Statistics Service released yield estimates for Iowa's counties.

In 2018, soybean producers across the state averaged 57 bushels per acre, with 31 counties averaging at least 60. Four counties topped 10 million bushels produced.

Sioux County had the highest soybean yields, averaging 67 bushel per acre, but Kossuth County had the most production at 12.3 million bushels.

2018 corn production averaged 196 bushels per acre, with 39 counties averaging more than 200 bushels per acre. Nine counties produced more than 39 million bushels.

Marshall County led the corn average yield with 226 per acre, while Kossuth County produced the most at 53.4 million bushels.