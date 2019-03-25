× Iowa State Upset by Missouri State in NCAA Tournament

AMES, Iowa — Bridget Carleton’s huge performance was not enough for Iowa State to beat 11-seed Missouri State in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The 3-seed Cyclones were upset at home 69-60.

Missouri State led Iowa State 33-30 at halftime and never looked back, dominating down the stretch.

Missouri State did well to stop Iowa State offensively. The Cyclones shot poorly from behind the arc, making just 2 of 17 3-point shots. They shot 35.6 percent overall from the field.

Alexa Willard’s 17 points helped lead the Bears on the night. Iowa-native Elle Ruffridge chipped in seven points for Missouri State.

In Carleton’s final game at Hilton Coliseum, she led Iowa State with 31 points. But she didn’t get much help from the rest of the team on offense. No other Cyclones scored in double figures.

Iowa State finishes 26-9 on the season.