MONTROSE, Iowa -- A 15-year-old has died after an accidental shooting at a gun range in eastern Iowa.

Officers were called to the Tri-State Gun Club in Montrose Sunday. They found Haley McManus with a single gunshot wound. She was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals where she died from her injuries.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says this was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound, and no foul play or negligence is suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.